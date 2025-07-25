The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 527,296 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $96,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $101.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

