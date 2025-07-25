The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is Private Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $47,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

