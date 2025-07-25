Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,671 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.26% of Texas Instruments worth $430,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.2% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.5% during the first quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,406,000 after buying an additional 1,170,728 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

