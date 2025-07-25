Tesla’s (TSLA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $500.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.26.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 8.2%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.47, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.19. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.