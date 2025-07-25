Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 36,652 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 437.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 93,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

PULS opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

