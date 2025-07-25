Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

