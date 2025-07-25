Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,921,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,717 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

