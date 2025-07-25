Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCB opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

