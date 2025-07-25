Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

ESGU stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $138.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

