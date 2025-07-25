Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $312.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $313.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.10.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

