Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after acquiring an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,624,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,773,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,656.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 200,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,848 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

