Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 88 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,420. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $17,189,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.