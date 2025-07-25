Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 2,579 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

