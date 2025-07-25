TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.270-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.105. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,181.25. The trade was a 45.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,675 shares of company stock worth $39,794,121. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TE Connectivity stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

