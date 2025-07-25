Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 147 at Citigroup

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 147 ($1.99) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Taylor Wimpey to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 135 ($1.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 151.40 ($2.05).

LON TW opened at GBX 111 ($1.50) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

