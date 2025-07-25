Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $74,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $241.53 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

