T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,326,510 shares of company stock valued at $305,246,018. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

