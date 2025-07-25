Syntax Research Inc. Sells 18,181 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Syntax Research Inc. cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Syntax Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 270.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 553,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,949 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE COLD opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -213.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

