Syntax Research Inc. Sells 12,388 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Syntax Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syntax Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.