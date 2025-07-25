Syntax Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.2% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

