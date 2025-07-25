Syntax Research Inc. Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 206,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $3,335,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,801.44. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

