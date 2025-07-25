Syntax Research Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.1%

WY stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.00%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

