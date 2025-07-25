Syntax Research Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Syntax Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.5% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after buying an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,183 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Prologis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.74.

Shares of PLD opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

