Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

