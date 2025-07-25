SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.33. 83,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 98,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SunCar Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCar Technology Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

See Also

