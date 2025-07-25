Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $218,836.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,491.40. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $315,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,676. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,483 shares of company stock worth $1,040,776. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

