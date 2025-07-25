Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 999 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $106.18 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.