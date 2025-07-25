Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 957 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.49.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.