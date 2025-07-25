Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.49. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $566.24.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

