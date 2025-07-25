Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $9.94 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $804.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $770.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

