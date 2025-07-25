Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.64 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 318.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $69.13 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

