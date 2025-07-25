Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 5,064 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.