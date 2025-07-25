Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 16,001 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 230.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

