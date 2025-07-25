StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Purchased by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. StealthGas accounts for approximately 11.3% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.07% of StealthGas worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in StealthGas by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in StealthGas by 5,542.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ GASS opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. StealthGas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 39.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GASS

StealthGas Company Profile

(Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.