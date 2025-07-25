State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.