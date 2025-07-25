SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.440-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.464. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.820-6.060 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $85.85 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 137,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

