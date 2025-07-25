Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.3% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $680.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $300.57 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.52.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

