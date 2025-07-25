SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%
GWX stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
