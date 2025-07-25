SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Holdings Boosted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.0%

GNR stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

