SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $39.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.