SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after buying an additional 403,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

