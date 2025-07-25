SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,669 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,707.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,448,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,341,000 after buying an additional 1,397,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.