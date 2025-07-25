Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,815 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $88,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-On by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 963,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $330.42 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.66. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. Snap-On’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

