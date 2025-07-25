Smithfield Foods, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 28th (NASDAQ:SFD)

Smithfield Foods’ (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 28th. Smithfield Foods had issued 26,086,958 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $521,739,160 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Smithfield Foods Stock Down 0.6%

SFD opened at $23.79 on Friday. Smithfield Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

