SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

SLM has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SLM to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. SLM has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SLM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137,285 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.