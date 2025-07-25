Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Rimas Kairaitis Buys 2,200,000 Shares

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Rimas Kairaitis bought 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,400.00 ($118,684.21).
Sky Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,888.63.
Sky Metals Company Profile
