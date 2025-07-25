Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.19% of Cencora worth $104,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $290.36 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.