Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 182,477 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.42% of Deckers Outdoor worth $70,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $493,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $104.96 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $169.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.98.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

