Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $177,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,988,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,244,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $781.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $753.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $790.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.55.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

