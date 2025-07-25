Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $84.84 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,761 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $84,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after buying an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after buying an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,343,000 after buying an additional 410,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,251,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $462.21 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $464.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.